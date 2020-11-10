Spain Expects to Get 20Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses in Early 2021 - Spanish Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Spanish government expects to receive 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine at the beginning of 2021, which will help vaccinate 10 million people, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Spain intends to sign a contract with Pfizer and some other companies on delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming two weeks.

"We estimate that we will receive about 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine. It is a double dose vaccine, so about 10 million people can be vaccinated. The vaccines will be free, they will be distributed through the national health system," Illa said in the interview with the channel TVE.

The minster stated that the decision on who will receive the vaccine first would be determined by the experts from the health ministry and autonomous communities.

Illa added that there would be no problems with the delivery of the vaccine that must be kept at an ultralow temperature, as the producers guarantee the right temperature.

On Monday, German company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer announced a successful third phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. It demonstrates over 90 percent efficiency in preventing the coronavirus disease, the companies said.