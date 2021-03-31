Spain Expects to Introduce Vaccination Certificates No Later Than June - Foreign Ministry

Spain will start issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates no later than June, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Spain will start issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates no later than June, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a "digital green certificate" which will confirm that its holder was either vaccinated against COVID-19 or had antibodies against the disease.

The certificate is aimed at easing intra-bloc travel.

"If everything goes well, we will have the vaccination certificate by June, at the latest," the minister said as broadcast by Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

She mentioned that the certificate will be a good instrument to combat the pandemic.

On March 15, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that all the EU member governments are interested in implementing the certificate project.