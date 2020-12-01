UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Experiences World's Deepest Economic Recession After Argentina - OECD

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Spain Experiences World's Deepest Economic Recession After Argentina - OECD

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Spain is experiencing the deepest economic recession in the world after Argentina and the country will not recover until 2023, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.

According to the latest economic outlook made by the OECD, the recovery of the Spanish economy will be gradual and will remain below the pre-crisis levels until 2023. The gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 11.6 percent in 2020.

In 2021 the organization forecasts the GDP growth by five percent and in 2022 by four percent.

As for the Spanish labor market, the OECD expects that the unemployment rate will be at 15.8 percent in 2020, in 2021 it will rise to 17.4 percent and in 2022 the rate will fall slightly to 16.9 percent.

The OECD also recommended Spain to maintain a flexible approach to adapting policies to the COVID-19 situation in order to support businesses and workers most affected by the crisis.

Related Topics

World Argentina Spain 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

40 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

50 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

50 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

52 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.