UrduPoint.com

Spain Extends Deployment Of Patriot System In Turkey's Adana Until June 2023 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Spain Extends Deployment of Patriot System in Turkey's Adana Until June 2023 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Spain has extended the deployment of the country's Patriot air defense system in the Turkish city of Adana until June 2023, the Karar news portal reported on Sunday.

In November 2012, Ankara asked NATO to provide it with Patriot defense systems for protection against a possible air attack from Syria. The United States, the Netherlands and Germany agreed to provide Turkey with two air defense systems from each country. In 2015, Spain replaced the Dutch Patriot contingent.

According to the Turkish news outlet, the Patriot defense system stationed in Adana, which was provided by Spain, was set to expire later this year, and the country has extended the system's mission and the service of military personnel until June.

Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Turkey has strongly distanced itself from Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime and provided support to its opponents, including military aid. Tensions between the countries escalated significantly in 2012 after Syrian forces shot down a Turkish fighter jet and border clashes erupted in October of that year.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Syria Turkey Germany Adana Ankara Spain United States Netherlands June October November Border Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.