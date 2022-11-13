ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Spain has extended the deployment of the country's Patriot air defense system in the Turkish city of Adana until June 2023, the Karar news portal reported on Sunday.

In November 2012, Ankara asked NATO to provide it with Patriot defense systems for protection against a possible air attack from Syria. The United States, the Netherlands and Germany agreed to provide Turkey with two air defense systems from each country. In 2015, Spain replaced the Dutch Patriot contingent.

According to the Turkish news outlet, the Patriot defense system stationed in Adana, which was provided by Spain, was set to expire later this year, and the country has extended the system's mission and the service of military personnel until June.

Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Turkey has strongly distanced itself from Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime and provided support to its opponents, including military aid. Tensions between the countries escalated significantly in 2012 after Syrian forces shot down a Turkish fighter jet and border clashes erupted in October of that year.