UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Extends UK Arrivals Ban Till Mid February

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

Spain extends UK arrivals ban till mid February

Spain on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain by sea or air until mid-February given persistent "uncertainties" over the new virus strain discovered there last year

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Spain on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain by sea or air until mid-February given persistent "uncertainties" over the new virus strain discovered there last year.

Only those with Spanish nationality or resident in Spain will be allowed in, a government statement said, indicating the same rules would be in place for the microstate of Andorra.

Like many other European countries, Spain decided at the end of December to ban all UK arrivals in response to fears over the discovery in Britain of a more contagious strain of the virus.

The two-week ban has already been extended once.

"At this point in time, there remain some uncertainties over the reach of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2," the statement said.

The government said the epidemiological situation in Britain was getting worse while at the same time, the number of cases in Spain linked to the new variant was rising.

So far, around 200 cases of the new variant have been detected in Spain, although health chiefs fear the variant could spread and become the majority strain in the country by March.

Related Topics

Andorra Same Spain United Kingdom March December All From Government

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

18 minutes ago

UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted Lis ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews PAMCO, MCL agreement

2 minutes ago

Virus-plagued Italy in political turmoil after Pri ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four ..

2 minutes ago

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.