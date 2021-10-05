Spain Extradites Businessman Accused of Embezzling Over $5.5 Million to Russia - Ministry

Businessman Ivan Vandyshev, accused of embezzling more than 400 million rubles ($5.52 million) during the construction of the Olympic facilities in Russia's Sochi, has been extradited from Spain, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

"The citizen of one of the neighboring states, Ivan Vandyshev, has been extradited. He is accused of fraud on a large scale," spokeswoman Irina Volk told reporters.

In 2013 the company, headed by Vandyshev, concluded a state contract for the construction of water treatment facilities in Krasnodar region as part of a target program for the construction of Olympic facilities and the development of Sochi, according to the investigation.

Under the terms of the contract, the customer transferred more than 1.2 billion rubles to the contractor's accounts. Vandyshev took about 400 million rubles from the company's turnover and embezzled the money by adding false information to the documents, the investigation says.

In 2017, a fraud case was opened against the businessman. Vandyshev absconded from Russia, and later was put on the Interpol wanted list. In February 2020, he was arrested in Spain. Madrid approved the extradition request made by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in September 2021.