MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Spain has extradited to the United States the former chief of Venezuelan military intelligence during Hugo Chavez's government, Hugo Carvajal, Spanish online newspaper Libertad Digital reported on Wednesday, citing people in the know.

Carvajal, arrested in Spain at the US's request over drug trafficking and illegal possession of arms, had his last appeal rejected by the European Court of Human Rights last week. He tried to argue that extradition to the US would mean "a real risk" of life imprisonment without the possibility of a retrial, which would violate the article of the European Convention on Human Rights prohibiting degrading and inhuman punishment.

Carvajal was transferred from his cell at Madrid's Estremera prison to the admissions section on Tuesday night and left the facility on Wednesday morning in a van headed for the airport, the newspaper said. He is now on his way to the US, it added.

In the US, Carvajal is facing charges of drug trafficking, having ties with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrilla group and illegal possession of arms.

He was an adviser to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and the chief of the country's military intelligence twice, from 2004-2011 and from 2013-2014.

Carvajal was detained in Madrid in April 2019 at the US's request. The Spanish National Court initially ruled to refuse his extradition in September 2019 but revised its decision one month later and ruled to extradite Carvajal to the US. A few days following the ruling, media reported that the Spanish police were unable to locate him. Nevertheless, in March 2020, the Spanish Council of Ministers formally approved the extradition. In September 2021, Carvajal was arrested.

In October 2022, the Spanish National Court agreed to approve Carvajal's extradition to the US after his asylum request was rejected, but suspended the extradition, citing legal procedures.