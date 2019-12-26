UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Eyes Autopsy For Clues After Britons Die In Pool Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

Spain eyes autopsy for clues after Britons die in pool tragedy

Spanish experts were to carry out an autopsy on Thursday to determine why a British man and two of his children drowned in a pool in a holiday complex near Malaga, police said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Spanish experts were to carry out an autopsy on Thursday to determine why a British man and two of his children drowned in a pool in a holiday complex near Malaga, police said.

The tragedy, which was witnessed by the children's mother, took place on Christmas Eve as the family-of-five was holidaying at La Costa World holiday complex in the southern Spanish resort of Mijas.

Police identified the victims as a nine-year-old girl, her 16-year-old brother who holds American nationality, and their 52-year-old father, amending an earlier statement which said he was 53. They did not give their Names.

"The girl was swimming. She had trouble getting out of the water. Her father and her brother jumped into the pool to save her but all three drowned," a police spokesman told AFP.

The details were provided by the mother who witnessed the incident, as well as a staff member who pulled them out of the water, the spokesman said, indicating an autopsy would take place on Thursday.

"What we are investigating is why they had trouble getting out of the water." The alarm was raised at 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) on Tuesday when all three were still in the water, unconscious. But when the emergency services arrived, they were unable to revive them.

Police had examined the pool's filters to see if the girl had somehow been sucked in by the water purification system, the spokesman said, indicating that investigators had not ruled out any hypothesis.

The pool reopened on Thursday, according to footage shown on Spanish national television.

In a posting on Facebook, the resort said police had carried out a full investigation and given "formal permission to reopen the pool as they found no concerns relating to the pool or procedures in place".

"This was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock," it said, expressing concern for the care and support of the surviving family members and asking that their privacy be respected.

Related Topics

Accident World Police Water Christmas Facebook Man Malaga Family TV All

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seeks media's role to counte ..

49 seconds ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

51 seconds ago

National Assembly body calls for end to gas load s ..

55 seconds ago

Half as many migrants land in Italy this year

1 minute ago

Rana Sanaullah's narcotics case to proceed by trai ..

23 minutes ago

Govt to receive FPA charges from growers on agricu ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.