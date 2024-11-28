Open Menu

Spain Factory Explosion Kills Three, Injures Seven

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:08 AM

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

An explosion in a plastics factory near the southeastern Spanish city of Alicante killed three people and injured seven on Wednesday, emergency services said

Ibi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An explosion in a plastics factory near the southeastern Spanish city of Alicante killed three people and injured seven on Wednesday, emergency services said.

A boiler exploded in an industrial estate in the town of Ibi, triggering "a shockwave" that affected the factory and an adjacent firm, said Alberto Martin, director general of the eastern Valencia region's emergency service.

One of the victims was from the neighbouring company and three people were in a serious condition, he told reporters at the scene.

Valencia emergency services had written on X that seven people were injured overall.

Firefighters, ambulances and forensics experts were deployed around the partially collapsed factory from which rescue workers carried a body covered with a white sheet, an AFP journalist saw.

A gigantic heap of plastic and wooden pallets had spilled out of gaping holes in the walls of warped metal.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed the government's "full support" to the victims, workers and rescuers during an address to parliament.

Ibi town council announced three days of mourning.

The company using the factory, Industrias Climber, produces expanded polystyrene, a foam that protects packaged goods.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Parliament Company Climber Alicante Valencia From Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

3 minutes ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

27 seconds ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

28 seconds ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

3 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

3 minutes ago
 Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

3 minutes ago
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 hours ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 hours ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

2 hours ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World