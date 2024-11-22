Spain Fines 'abusive' Budget Airlines 179 Mn Euros
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Spain's leftist government said Friday it has fined five budget airlines including Ryanair and EasyJet 179 million Euros ($187 million) for "abusive practices" such as charging passengers for hand luggage.
The carriers, which included Spanish airlines Volotea and Vueling along with Norwegian Air, were also fined for charging passengers to reserve adjacent seats for children and other dependants and not accepting cash when selling tickets at airports, the consumer rights ministry said.
Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair, which was the first to start charging extra for hand luggage in November 2018, was slapped with the biggest fine of 107.8 million euros.
Vueling -- part of the International Airlines Group which also owns British Airways -- was ordered to pay 39.3 million euros.
EasyJet was fined 29.1 million euros, Norwegian Air 1.
6 million euros and Barcelona-based Volotea 1.2 million euros.
The fines are also for providing misleading information and lack of price transparency "which hinders consumers' ability to compare offers" and make informed decisions, the ministry said.
Ryanair was specifically fined for charging passengers a "disproportionate amount" for printing their boarding passes at terminals when they did not have them.
The airline announced it would immediately appeal the fines. Its boss Michael O'Leary slammed them as "illegal and baseless" and said the consumer affairs ministry imposed them "for political reasons".
EU courts have defended carriers' freedom to set prices and policies without government interference, and the fines "would destroy the ability of low-cost airlines to pass on cost savings to consumers via lower fares", O'Leary added in a statement.
