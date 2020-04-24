UrduPoint.com
Spain Flattening Curve Of Epidemic After Recoveries Surpassed New Cases - Health Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Spain is in the process of flattening the coronavirus curve now that it has registered more daily recoveries than new cases for the first time since the start of the epidemic, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

There have been 3,105 recoveries and 2,796 new cases over the past 24 hours.

"For the first time, the number of people who have recovered exceeded the number of those who have become infected. This time, yes, we are flattening the curve. We must act as carefully as possible, but we must also take these numbers into account," Illa said during a press conference.

The health minister added that the 367 recorded deaths from coronavirus-related complications on Friday are the least amount in a month.

Overall, the country has registered 22,524 deaths of COVID-19 carriers since the beginning of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Spanish celebrities, including movie stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, film director Pedro Almadovar and singer Alejandro Sanz, have donated 152,000 surgical masks and FFP2 professional masks to the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid and the Catalonia-based non-profit organization dubbed Open Arms in Barcelona.

