Spain Flood Deaths Top 200, More Troops Join Rescue
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Paiporta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rescuers on Friday raised the death toll in Spain's worst floods for a generation to 205 as the government deployed more troops in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.
The floods that have tossed vehicles, collapsed bridges and covered towns with mud since Tuesday are the European country's deadliest such disaster in decades.
The organisation coordinating emergency services in the hardest-hit eastern Valencia region said 202 people had been confirmed dead there.
Officials in neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia had already announced a combined three deaths in their regions.
Rescuers equipped with drones and sniffer dogs waded through water and rummaged through debris in search of the dozens of people the authorities believe are still missing.
The government is deploying an extra 500 troops to the stricken areas to bolster the 1,200 already on site for search, rescue and logistics tasks.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO59 seconds ago
-
Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to deadly floods1 minute ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager11 minutes ago
-
Senegal inks deal with Chinese firm for water diversion project51 minutes ago
-
Kenya launches China-supported bamboo agroforestry initiative to manage floods1 hour ago
-
Death toll in Spanish floods rises to 202: emergency service1 hour ago
-
China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey1 hour ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager1 hour ago
-
India limp to 86-4 as spinners dominate in third Test1 hour ago
-
Jailed Algeria media mogul gets presidential pardon2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up2 hours ago
-
Germans support snap polls as govt approval plummets: Survey2 hours ago