Spain flood toll rises to seven dead

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The death toll from torrential rains and floods in southeastern Spain rose to seven on Tuesday after the discovery of the body of a missing 66-year-old Dutch national, local officials said.

The alarm was raised on Sunday after a man was sucked into flood water in a canal at Dolores, a town 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Alicante.

The body, matching a description by the Dutchman's family, was recovered in San Fulgencio village several kilometres (miles) away, said a central governent spokesman in the region.

Torrential rains battered the area between Wednesday and Sunday, causing widespread flooding and leaving many areas cut off. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes with help from the army.