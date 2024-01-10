Open Menu

Spain Following With 'concern' Ecuador Crisis: Sanchez

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Spain following with 'concern' Ecuador crisis: Sanchez

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Spain is following with "concern" the crisis in Ecuador, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday, a day after the Latin American country exploded in what President Daniel Noboa called an "internal armed conflict".

"We are of course following with concern the events that have been taking place in recent days in that country, which needless to say we will support," Sanchez said in Madrid, at an event with Spanish ambassadors.

