Spain, France, UK To Take Over Baltic Air Policing Mission - NATO Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:58 PM

Spain, France and the United Kingdom will be taking up patrols over the Baltic airspace for the next four months starting from May, according to a press release NATO issued on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Spain, France and the United Kingdom will be taking up patrols over the Baltic airspace for the next four months starting from May, according to a press release NATO issued on Wednesday.

"Spain, France and the United Kingdom will take up NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission starting in May, guarding the skies over the Baltic region for the next four months," the press release said.

The three countries will replace air forces of Belgium and Poland, which have monitoring the airspace of the Baltic states � Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania � since January.

The Spanish and UK air forces will operate out of Siauliai airbase in Lithuania, while the French air force will fly from Amari in Estonia.

The alliance's mission, launched in 2004 when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO, aims at ensuring safety of the airspace over the three Baltic states. NATO members' jets stationed in Lithuania take over the mission on a rotational basis.

More Stories From World

