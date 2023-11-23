Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain has said it will push the European Union to adopt policies more in line with Palestinian wishes and the approach was on display Thursday as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Israel

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Spain has said it will push the European Union to adopt policies more in line with Palestinian wishes and the approach was on display Thursday as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Israel.

"It is in Israel's interest to work for peace. And today peace means the establishment of the Palestine state," the Socialist premier, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Sanchez stressed that he backed Israel's "right" to defend itself, and added the number of Palestinians killed by Israel's military response "is truly unbearable".

Sanchez, who is also to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, has repeatedly endorsed the two-state solution -- a Palestinian state established in territory that Israel captured in 1967 -- since the conflict began.

As he was sworn in for a new term this month, Sanchez said his foreign policy priority would be to "work in Europe and in Spain to recognise the Palestinian state".

Sanchez will on Friday travel to Egypt. He is accompanied on his trip to the Middle East by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, whose country will take over the EU presidency on January 1.

- 'Ripple effect' -

Sanchez hopes his stance will have a "ripple effect" in the rest of Europe, at a time when many in the Arab world say that western countries are being too friendly to Israel, Isaias Barrenada, an international relations professor at Madrid's Complutense University, told AFP.

Spain's parliament voted in 2014 in favour of a resolution calling for recognition of Palestine as a state. The vote however was non-binding and there has been no follow up.

Several smaller European nations such as Sweden and Malta have recognised Palestine but so far no major EU member has taken this step.