Spain Govt Backs Bill On Transgender Rights

Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Spain's left-wing government on Tuesday approved a draft bill that would allow any transgender person over 16 to change gender on their official ID document by presenting a simple statement

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's left-wing government on Tuesday approved a draft bill that would allow any transgender person over 16 to change gender on their official ID document by presenting a simple statement.

If adopted by parliament, the bill will make Spain one of the few countries in Europe to permit gender self-determination.

"We've approved a bill which will guarantee real and effective equality for trans people and will ensure important rights for LGBTI people that are currently being violated in our country," said Equality Minister Irene Montero during a press conference.

According to a draft of the bill seen by AFP, any Spaniard over 16 "will be able to apply to change the sex of their entry in the civil registry office".

They will also be able to change their given name.

Crucially, the change will be made on the basis of a simple statement, dropping a previous requirement for them to first submit medical reports or undergo hormonal treatment.

Unveiled during Madrid's Pride Week, the bill could even allow those as young as 14 to make the change, but only under certain conditions.

"During this Pride Week, we are making history with a law that will take a giant step forward for LGBTI rights and particularly the rights of transgender people," Montero said.

