Spain govt defends flood action as it offers new aid

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced almost 2.3 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) in new aid for the country's flood stricken region as he defended his government's handling of the deadly disaster last month.

The European country is still reeling from the October 29 floods which killed at least 229 people, washed away roads and rail lines, submerged fields, and gutted homes and businesses, mainly in the eastern region of Valencia.

Sanchez announced a fresh package of 60 measures for stricken citizens worth nearly 2.3 billion euros that brought the total aid provided in the wake of the disaster to 16.6 billion euros.

Under Spain's highly decentralised system of power, regions are in charge of disaster management, but the events have triggered a blame game between Sanchez's minority leftist government and the conservative regional government of Valencia.