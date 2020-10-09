UrduPoint.com
Spain Govt Imposes Madrid State Of Emergency To Curb Virus

Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Madrid area to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities

Madrid, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Madrid area to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities.

"The government has decided to declare a state of emergency... for the next 15 days," said Health Minister Salvador Illa following an urgent two-hour cabinet meeting.

The measure, which comes into effect immediately, was rushed through ahead of a long holiday weekend for Spain's National Day on October 12, raising concerns people could take advantage of the legal limbo to head out of town.

Ministers met a day after a bombshell court ruling which effectively cancelled mobility restrictions on 4.5 million people in and around the capital to slow the rapid spread of the virus.

The court ruling had been welcomed by Madrid's rightwing regional authorities which had opposed the partial lockdown over its economic impact.

But in a late-night phonecall, Spain's socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued an ultimatum to regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso: either the region passed the measures itself, or the government would declare a state of emergency to push them through.

"Protecting the health of Madrid's people is absolutely essential," insisted Illa, saying 66 people had died over the past week and some 500 were "fighting for their lives in intensive care".

"Patience has a limit," he said, pointing the finger at Madrid's leaders for failing to act.

"Measures must be taken to protect the health of the people of Madrid and to prevent this from spreading to other regions."

