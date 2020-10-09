Spain govt imposes state of emergency in Madrid to curb virus

Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in and around Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in and around Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities.

"The government has decided to declare a state of emergency... for the next 15 days," said Health Minister Salvador Illa following an urgent cabinet meeting convened a day after the region's top court shot down restrictions imposed on 4.5 million people in and around the capital.