UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Govt Imposes State Of Emergency In Madrid To Curb Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Spain govt imposes state of emergency in Madrid to curb virus

Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in and around Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in and around Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities.

"The government has decided to declare a state of emergency... for the next 15 days," said Health Minister Salvador Illa following an urgent cabinet meeting convened a day after the region's top court shot down restrictions imposed on 4.5 million people in and around the capital.

Related Topics

Salvador Madrid From Government Cabinet Top Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

39 minutes ago

Pet dogs may help cut stress in kids: Study

1 second ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 444 points to close ..

2 seconds ago

Record number of students took admission at Islami ..

4 seconds ago

Full-strength Germany beef up to face Covid-hit Uk ..

6 seconds ago

Federation, KP to run shelter homes through joint ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.