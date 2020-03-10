UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Halts Italy Flights, Closes Schools As Virus Cases Spike

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Spain halts Italy flights, closes schools as virus cases spike

Spain banned all air traffic from Italy Tuesday, closed schools and blocked fans from football matches after being caught off-guard by a near tripling of coronavirus infections in less than 48 hours

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain banned all air traffic from Italy Tuesday, closed schools and blocked fans from football matches after being caught off-guard by a near tripling of coronavirus infections in less than 48 hours.

The emergency measures, which will remain in force for two weeks, were laid out as Spain scrambled to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"All direct flights from airports in Italy to Spain are banned from midnight (2300 GMT) until March 25," the official state bulletin said, with the only exceptions being planes carrying medical or humanitarian aid.

Although far behind Italy, the hardest-hit European country, Spain saw its number of cases jump from around 590 on Sunday evening to 1,622 infections on Tuesday at 1200 GMT, with the death toll more than doubling from 16 to 35.

Officials in Madrid, which now has nearly 800 cases and where 21 people have died, suspended classes for at least two weeks in a move reportedly affecting some 1.5 million children and young people.

