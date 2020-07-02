Spain Has Enough Remdesivir Amid US' Alleged Purchase of Global Supply - Reports

Spain's Health Ministry has sufficient stocks of Remdesivir to cope with the current situation and possible spikes in coronavirus infections, the Europa Press has reported, citing ministerial sources, amid claims of the United States buying up the global supply of the antiviral drug

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Spain's Health Ministry has sufficient stocks of Remdesivir to cope with the current situation and possible spikes in coronavirus infections, the Europa Press has reported, citing ministerial sources, amid claims of the United States buying up the global supply of the antiviral drug.

On Tuesday, The Guardian reported that the US has purchased almost all existing stocks of the drug, which has been approved for use against the coronavirus, from manufacturer Gilead Sciences. According to the newspaper, no country in the world will be able to buy the drug for the next three months.

The Spanish news agency reported that the national Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) maintains constant contact with the US company to regularly monitor the situation.

"In addition, AEMPS monitored the stocks and consumption of this drug even before the state of alert was declared [in the country]," the sources said.

Initially developed by US manufacturer Gilead Sciences as an Ebola drug, Remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. In May, the US food and Drug Administration issued an authorization for the emergency use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

A COVID-19 patient usually needs a five-day treatment course of six vials of Remdesivir. The US company charges developed countries $390 per vial.