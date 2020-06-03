UrduPoint.com
Spain Has No New COVID-19 Deaths For 2nd Day - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:17 AM

Spain Has No New COVID-19 Deaths for 2nd Day - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Spain on Tuesday registered zero deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Since the epidemic's beginning, Spain has confirmed a total of 27,127 COVID-19 fatalities, the same number as in the reports for Sunday and Monday, making it the second day without new deaths.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 137 to 239,932, a negative trend compared to Monday's 71 new cases.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. Starting June 1, 70 percent of the populace has moved to the second phase, while the rest, including Madrid and Barcelona, remain in the first phase.

