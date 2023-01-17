UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Spain Has No Plans to Transfer Tanks to Ukraine Yet - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Spanish government does not yet plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"That possibility (the transfer of tanks) is not on the table as we are speaking today, but the way Spain is behaving in this Ukrainian war is at each stage, we do what we think is the best to help Ukrainians to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to bring peace the fastest as possible to the country," the minister said.

He added that in a few days there would be a meeting of EU defense ministers where important decisions would be made.

"We like to do things together and united because we think that's the best tool to bring peace to Ukraine," he added.

In June 2022, media reported that the Spanish government had considered sending up to 40 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, but the plan needed re-export authorization from Germany as the tanks' country of origin.

business Insider reported that, under pressure from Berlin, Madrid had to scale back its offer and was considering sending about 10 tanks at most, which need to be repaired. In August, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the country had abandoned its plan to transfer the tanks to Ukraine as they were in a "deplorable state."

In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

