UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Has Over 520 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Increases To 10 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Spain Has Over 520 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Increases to 10 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Spain has reached 522, another 10 people have died from the disease in the country, the El Pais newspaper reports.

According to El Pais, there are currently two major hotbeds of the infection - in the Madrid area and in Vitoria-Gasteiz (the capital of the Basque Autonomous Community in northern Spain), where over 60 people have contracted the virus.

On Saturday, Spain's health ministry reported 441 coronavirus cases, saying that 30 people had recovered from COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China. Over 90 countries have been affected.

Related Topics

World China Died Madrid Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

5 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

5 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

5 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

6 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.