Spain Has Over 520 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Increases to 10 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Spain has reached 522, another 10 people have died from the disease in the country, the El Pais newspaper reports.

According to El Pais, there are currently two major hotbeds of the infection - in the Madrid area and in Vitoria-Gasteiz (the capital of the Basque Autonomous Community in northern Spain), where over 60 people have contracted the virus.

On Saturday, Spain's health ministry reported 441 coronavirus cases, saying that 30 people had recovered from COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China. Over 90 countries have been affected.