Spain Hopes to Reopen for Tourism Sooner But Wary of Coronavirus Risks - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Spain understands the importance of tourism for its economy but will not allow international travel until the coronavirus is brought under control, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has said.

Spain has restricted entry until June 15 in line with guidelines of the European Commission, which has advised limiting international travel, although it has urged EU member states to start easing border controls within the bloc.

"In Spain, we are aware of the importance of tourism for our economy and employment and that millions of tourists come here every year.

The government wants to bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible to receive tourists," she told El Pais.

She added that some regions still had movement restrictions in place and it would be "illogical" to give foreigners the kind of freedom that Spaniards did not have. The curbs aim to limit the spread of the virus, which has claimed over 27,000 lives in the country.