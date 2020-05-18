UrduPoint.com
Spain Hopes To Reopen To Foreign Tourists Starting Late June - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

Spain may reopen borders to foreign tourists starting late June, when Spaniards themselves will be allowed to travel across the country, the transport minister told the TVE channel in an interview

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Spain may reopen borders to foreign tourists starting late June, when Spaniards themselves will be allowed to travel across the country, the transport minister told the TVE channel in an interview.

According to Jose Luis Abalos, the country cannot welcome tourists back at a time when Spaniards themselves are banned from traveling within the country. The lifting of these restrictions is expected in late June.

"Starting late June, we will restart tourism. Yes, I hope so, if the removal of quarantine measures develops well, we can make Spain attractive in sanitary terms," Abalos said.

According to the minister, a working group is already seeking to ensure that tourism will be healthy, with guests traveling along safe routes.

The official stressed the importance of stimulating tourism, especially on the islands, which have a strong tourism sector and a good epidemiological situation.

Entry from abroad is currently allowed only to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, border workers, medical personnel, diplomats, those providing care to elderly persons, air and sea crews, and those traveling for business or emergency reasons. All of them are required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon the arrival.

Last week, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said that the authorities realize the importance of tourism for the economy and are eager to welcome tourists back as soon as the country fully takes control of the spread of the coronavirus.

Spain has so far confirmed over 231,000 coronavirus cases on its soil. The daily COVID-19 death toll fell below 100 on Sunday for the first time since mid-March.

