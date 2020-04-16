Spain Hopes Washington Will Reverse Decision to Stop Funding WHO - Foreign Ministry

Spain considers international cooperation to be essential in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the United States will review its decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Spain considers international cooperation to be essential in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the United States will review its decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus. In response, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it was not the right time to reduce the resources for WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against COVID-19 and called for unity in the international community.

"The World Health Organization is playing a key role in coordinating global efforts to combat this health emergency.

Accordingly, the Government of Spain regrets the decision taken by the United States Administration to withdraw funding from the WHO and trusts that this decision will be reversed in the near future," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the pandemic demonstrated the need to improve the governance of the global health system, which is possible only by reinforcing WHO.

The ministry also expressed the country's support for the organization, noting that it would only be possible to combat the virus and guarantee the social and economic recovery of states "through multilateral cooperation and the unity of the international community, under the leadership of the United Nations."