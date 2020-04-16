UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Hopes Washington Will Reverse Decision To Stop Funding WHO - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Spain Hopes Washington Will Reverse Decision to Stop Funding WHO - Foreign Ministry

Spain considers international cooperation to be essential in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the United States will review its decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Spain considers international cooperation to be essential in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the United States will review its decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus. In response, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it was not the right time to reduce the resources for WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against COVID-19 and called for unity in the international community.

"The World Health Organization is playing a key role in coordinating global efforts to combat this health emergency.

Accordingly, the Government of Spain regrets the decision taken by the United States Administration to withdraw funding from the WHO and trusts that this decision will be reversed in the near future," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the pandemic demonstrated the need to improve the governance of the global health system, which is possible only by reinforcing WHO.

The ministry also expressed the country's support for the organization, noting that it would only be possible to combat the virus and guarantee the social and economic recovery of states "through multilateral cooperation and the unity of the international community, under the leadership of the United Nations."

Related Topics

World United Nations Trump Spain United States From Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

11 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

26 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

2 hours ago

UN Humanitarian Chief Calls for Nationwide Truce i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.