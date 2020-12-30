Spain Identifies Three Other Cases of New COVID-19 Strain in Valencia, Galicia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Another three cases of the new COVID-19 strain first detected in the United Kingdom have been found in two Spanish autonomous communities of Galicia and Valencia.

Galicia's Health Minister Julio Garcia Comesana said during a press conference on Wednesday that one case was confirmed in the region. The patient, who lives in Santiago de Compostela, has recently returned from the UK.

Various local media reported two other cases, registered in Valencia. The persons are of Spanish origin and one of them has also visited the UK.

Earlier in the week, the regional authorities confirmed the registration of five cases in Andalusia and seven in Madrid, and all the patients returned from the UK.

In mid-December, the UK health authorities detected the new strain of COVID-19 that can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other variants of coronavirus. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Last week, Spain imposed the partial restrictions on the passengers' entry from the UK and tightened control on the border with the UK territory of Gibraltar.