Spain Insists Venezuela Publish 'full' Polling Station Records
Spain said on Friday it cannot recognise the results of Venezuela's disputed presidential election until all polling station records are published, a day after the Latin American country's Supreme Court declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner
"To recognise the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections, it is essential that the results of the voting be published in a full and verifiable manner so that there is full transparency," a Spanish foreign ministry spokesman said.
"As long as this does not happen, we cannot recognize the outcome of the elections," he added.
Maduro had asked the court, which observers say is loyal to his government, to weigh in on the July 28 election, in which he claims to have defeated Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia with 52 percent of ballots cast, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).
The CNE did not provide a precinct-level breakdown of its results, saying it had been the victim of a cyber attack. The Supreme Court on Thursday said there was "evidence of a massive cyber attack against the electoral system".
Observers say the supposed hack is an excuse to not provide vote results.
The opposition's tally of polling station results -- which it has published online -- showed Gonzalez Urrutia, 74, had won more than two-thirds of votes. Maduro's party says the material is "forged".
The Spanish government "will continue to work for the democratic will of the Venezuelan people to be respected, for a political solution based on dialogue and negotiation between Venezuelan men and women, and for the arrests to cease and the social peace that the country needs to be maintained," the Spanish foreign ministry spokesman added.
