Spain Introduces Entry Restrictions For People From 3rd Countries Over COVID-19 - Sanchez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Spain Introduces Entry Restrictions for People From 3rd Countries Over COVID-19 - Sanchez

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Spain is introducing 30-day restrictions on entry for people from third countries over the coronavirus pandemic, except for Spanish nationals living abroad and Schengen citizens, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

"We will apply time limits on all trips from third countries that are not urgent.

These restrictions will be valid for 30 days," Sanchez said a press conference.

The prime minister noted that these measures would not concern residents of the EU countries, the Schengen area, Spanish citizens who want to return, those who live in border areas and work in Spain, carriers of goods, tourists who return to countries of their origin, doctors, diplomats and those who prove the trip is urgent.

So far, Spain has confirmed 28,572 cases of the coronavirus and 1,720 deaths on its soil.

