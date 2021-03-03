UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Introduces Quarantine For Travelers From 10 African, South American Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Spain Introduces Quarantine for Travelers From 10 African, South American Nations

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Spain will make travelers from coronavirus-hit Colombia, Peru and eight African countries self-isolate for at least seven days upon arrival, starting on Monday.

The government said in an advisory that the quarantine had been prolonged for Brazil and South Africa and extended to Botswana, the Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The restriction will stay in place for at least two weeks. Brazilian and South African travelers have been told to go into quarantine since February 22.

Spain saw a third wave of infections after the Christmas holidays ended, with the incidence rate spiking to 899 cases per 100,000 people in late January. It reported 79,000 new confirmed cases in the past two weeks, an average of 168 per 100,000 people.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Spain Brazil Botswana Peru Tanzania Comoros South Africa Zimbabwe Zambia Colombia Kenya Ghana Mozambique January February From Government

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

5 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

10 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

10 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

10 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

17 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.