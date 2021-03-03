Spain Introduces Quarantine for Travelers From 10 African, South American Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Spain will make travelers from coronavirus-hit Colombia, Peru and eight African countries self-isolate for at least seven days upon arrival, starting on Monday.

The government said in an advisory that the quarantine had been prolonged for Brazil and South Africa and extended to Botswana, the Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The restriction will stay in place for at least two weeks. Brazilian and South African travelers have been told to go into quarantine since February 22.

Spain saw a third wave of infections after the Christmas holidays ended, with the incidence rate spiking to 899 cases per 100,000 people in late January. It reported 79,000 new confirmed cases in the past two weeks, an average of 168 per 100,000 people.