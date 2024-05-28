Spain, Ireland And Norway To Recognise Palestinian State
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Spain, Ireland and Norway will formally recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday in a decision slammed by Israel as a "reward" for Hamas more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.
The three European countries believe their initiative has strong symbolic impact, which is likely to encourage others to follow suit.
They also point to Norway and Spain's historic role in advancing Israel-Palestinian peace efforts.
In 1991, the two sides sat down together for the first time at the Madrid peace conference that paved the way for the 1993 Oslo Accords.
"Recognition of the State of Palestine is not only a matter of historic justice... Is it also an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said before meeting his cabinet.
The move, he said, was "not against anyone, least of all Israel".
"It is the only way to move towards the solution that we all recognise as the only possible way to achieve a peaceful future -- that of a Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security."
Sanchez also said the decision reflected Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution" and whose October 7 attacks led to the Gaza war.
The plans were unveiled last week in a coordinated announcement by the prime ministers of the three countries.
Formal recognition was to take place in all three on Tuesday.
Both the Spanish and Irish cabinets were to meet to approve the step on Tuesday morning, while Norway informed Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa at the weekend its recognition would also take effect on Tuesday.
Although Slovenia has also started the process of recognising a Palestinian state, the issue has provoked sharp disagreement within the 27-nation European Union.
Spain and Ireland are part of the bloc.
For decades, formal recognition of a Palestinian state has been seen as the endgame of a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Washington and most Western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement on thorny issues like the status of Jerusalem and final borders.
The spiralling bloodshed in Gaza has revived calls for Palestinians to be given their own state, with a growing number of European countries expressing a desire to do so.
Within the EU, states like France believe it is not the right time to do so, while Germany only envisages recognition following negotiations between the two sides.
Tuesday's move by Spain, Ireland and Norway will mean 145 of the United Nations' 193 member states now recognise Palestinian statehood.
These include many middle Eastern, African and Asian countries but not the United States, Canada, most of western Europe, Australia, Japan or South Korea.
In 2014, Sweden became the first EU member to recognise a Palestinian state.
It followed in the steps of six other European countries that took the step before joining the bloc -- Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania.
