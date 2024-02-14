Spain, Ireland Seek EU Check On Israel's Human Rights Record In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Spain and Ireland have asked the European Union to "urgently" examine whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza under an accord that links rights to trade ties
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Spain and Ireland have asked the European Union to "urgently" examine whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza under an accord that links rights to trade ties.
The Spanish and Irish prime ministers Pedro Sanchez and Leo Varadkar sent a letter to the European Commission urging it to "act urgently on the Gaza crisis".
"Given the critical situation in Rafah, Ireland and Spain have just requested the European Commission urgently review whether Israel is complying with its obligations to respect human rights in Gaza," Sanchez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
More than 1.4 million Palestinians are trapped in the southern city of Rafah as Israeli troops ready a full-scale ground operation that has triggered international alarm over the potential for mass casualties in Israel's four-month war against Palestinian group.
In the letter, the two leaders demand "an urgent review of whether Israel is complying with its obligations, including under the EU/Israel Association Agreement, which makes respect for human rights and democratic principles an essential element of the relationship," it says.
The association agreement is the main basis for the bloc's trade ties with Israel. Signed in 1995, it came into force in 2000.
"If it considers that (Israel) is in breach", the Commission should propose "appropriate measures to the Council to consider," the letter said.
The European Commission confirmed receiving the letter and would "look into it", spokeswoman Arianna Podesta told reporters.
Foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali was not immediately able to say how the Commission would review the human rights element of the agreement, but said there "must be accountability for any violation of international law".
The EU, she said, consistently stressed the importance of protecting civilians and deplores the loss of life, with such messages passed on "in its contacts with the Israeli authorities".
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST
Anti-dengue measures reviewed
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
More Stories From World
-
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump36 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line37 minutes ago
-
Israel military says 'begins series' of Lebanon air strikes25 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds1 hour ago
-
Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs1 hour ago
-
China Focus: Spring Festival holiday spurs duty-free consumption in Hainan1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks see winning start in Year of Dragon1 hour ago
-
Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across Japan1 hour ago
-
18 NATO states to hit spending target in 2024: Stoltenberg2 hours ago
-
Body Shop's UK business slides into administration2 hours ago
-
Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cut debate31 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Son hurt finger in brawl before Asian Cup loss: KFA3 hours ago