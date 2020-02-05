Spain is Ready to Strengthen Relations With Russia - King Felipe VI

Relations between Spain and Russia should continue to develop economically, politically and culturally, King Felipe VI of Spain said Wednesday during a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Relations between Spain and Russia should continue to develop economically, politically and culturally, King Felipe VI of Spain said Wednesday during a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Madrid.

"Our relationship with Russia continues to be strengthened in all areas - economic, political and cultural, and we will continue to work together," the king said.

The principle of multipolarity, international law and cooperation between countries remains the basis of Spanish foreign policy, according to King Felipe VI.

"We give priority to preventive diplomacy, mediation and humanitarian diplomacy. The protection of human rights will remain the basic and determining element of our foreign policy," the king added.

Spain and Russia constantly hold cultural, tourist and education cross years. Millions of Russian holiday-makers travel to Spain every year, and visits by Spanish tourists to Russia are on the rise. Moscow and Madrid also cooperate closely in their efforts to fight international terrorism.