Spain, Japan Have Not Officially Abandoned Spektr-UV Telescope Project - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Japanese and Spanish scientists have not yet officially abandoned participation in the Russian project of the Spektr-UV orbital ultraviolet observatory, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

Earlier, the project's chief designer, Sergey Shostak, said that the participation of Japan and Spain in the creation of Spektr-UV remains an open question, but the Astronomy Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences has already worked out the replacement of elements of scientific instruments that these countries wanted to supply with domestic ones.

"Japanese and Spanish scientists have not officially refused to participate in the Spektr-UV project," Roscosmos said.