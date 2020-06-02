UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Jobless Figures Down Significantly As Crisis Eases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:28 PM

Spain jobless figures down significantly as crisis eases

The number of new jobseekers in Spain was close to 27,000 in May, around 10 times lower than in March and April during the coronavirus lockdown, the labour ministry said Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The number of new jobseekers in Spain was close to 27,000 in May, around 10 times lower than in March and April during the coronavirus lockdown, the labour ministry said Tuesday.

Spain imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 14 to slow the spread of the virus, and that month it counted more than 302,000 new jobseekers and another 280,000 in April.

But in May, as the lockdown was gradually eased, the government counted a total of 26,573 new jobseekers in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, where the total number of unemployed stands at 3.8 million.

At the end of March, the National Statistics Institute (INE), which calculates figures in a different way, gave Spain's jobless figure as 3.31 million These figures do not count those who have been furloughed.

Between mid-March and the end of May, a total of 3.7 million people were furloughed under a plan rolled out by the labour ministry.

The leftwing government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez banned layoffs and simplified access to such temporary unemployment programmes in a bid to ease the impact of the crisis in employment.

But when the furlough scheme draws to a close as planned at the end of June, unemployment figures could rise again.

The government has urged there to be no job axed in the six months following the furlough period but layoffs are expected.

In May, as the lockdown was eased, the number of new jobseekers in the construction sectorfell by almost 7.0 percent compared with April.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job Spain March April May June Government Million Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Has No Information on ..

2 minutes ago

RTA fails to implement revised fares in Hazara

3 minutes ago

Petrol pumps, ice cream factories sealed in Kohat

3 minutes ago

English Premiership rugby clubs given green light ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Says Normandy Four Foreign Ministers to Hold ..

2 minutes ago

Wuhan tests nearly 10 million people, finds only 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.