Spain Joins S. Africa's Gaza Case At UN Top Court
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Spain said Thursday it would join South Africa's case at the UN's top court in which Pretoria has accused Israel of "genocide" in the Gaza Stri
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Spain said Thursday it would join South Africa's case at the UN's top court in which Pretoria has accused Israel of "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.
"Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told journalists.
His statement came a week after Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, recognised the state of Palestine, sparking fury from Israel.
South Africa brought the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), last year. It alleges that Israel's Gaza offensive, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly denied the accusation.
Albares, asked if he felt Israel's actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, said it was up to the court to decide.
"At the moment we see a large-scale war that does not distinguish between civilian and military targets in Gaza, as well as the enormous risk of regional spillover," he added.
Several Latin American nations, including Colombia and Mexico, have already joined South Africa's proceedings before the court. Until now, however, no European country has taken that step. Ireland has also indicated it plans to join the case. Set up after World War II, the Hague-based ICJ rules in disputes between states.
The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to ensure "unimpeded access" to UN-mandated investigators to look into allegations of genocide. In a ruling on January 26, the ICJ also ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.
But South Africa has since returned several times to the ICJ arguing that the dire humanitarian situation in the territory compels the court to issue further fresh emergency measures.
On May 24, the court ordered Israel to "immediately" halt its military offensive in the city of Rafah and keep open the key border crossing there for "unhindered" humanitarian aid.
"It is urgent that we all support the court so that precautionary measures aimed at stopping any military operation are respected," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at an economic forum.
"Spain will remain on the right side of history," he added.
While ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court has no concrete means to enforce them.
Spain is one of the European countries that has been most critical of Israel over the war in Gaza.
Israel's military offensive has killed at least 36,654 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Gaza territory's health ministry.
