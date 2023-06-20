UrduPoint.com

Spain, Jordan Step Up Work To Establish Strategic Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met in Madrid with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and the sides decided to intensify work to establish a strategic partnership between the countries, the Spanish authorities said in a statement.

"In the joint declaration adopted today by Spain and Jordan, which reflects the intention of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and work to establish a strategic partnership, (the sides) decided to coordinate the efforts of the Jordanian co-chairmanship of the Union for the Mediterranean and the Spanish rotating presidency of the EU to further strengthen their relations," according to the document published after the meeting.

Spain and Jordan reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with its internationally recognized borders.

In addition, during the meeting, the prime minister had the opportunity to confirm Spain's participation in the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, currently co-chaired by Jordan, as well as reiterate its commitment to the Global Compact on Refugees.

