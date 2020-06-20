Spain Launches Triple Border Controls for All Foreign Arrivals - Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Foreigners arriving in Spain after the country reopens borders next week will have to go through three stages of checks upon entry, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

Spain is due to reopen borders to the Schengen Area countries on Sunday, save for Portugal with which cross-border movements will resume from July 1. Also on July 1, the European Union states will begin reopening borders to third countries.

"From Sunday on, there will be enough staff to ensure that all travelers undergo three preliminary checks: the first is a document check, [travelers] must also provide data on where they will be staying in the country and whether they have had the virus and in what conditions, a temperature check and a visual examination.

If one of these three preliminary checks is not passed, then they will have to undergo a medical examination," Illa said at a press conference.

According to the minister, about 700 staff will be engaged to carry out border controls.

Spain, one of the most severely affected countries in Europe, closed borders on March 14 and declared a state of high-level alarm over COVID-19, due to expire on Sunday. Earlier in April, the Spanish government worked out a four-stage plan that will manage deconfinement varying from region to region depending on each given epidemiological environment.