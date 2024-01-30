Open Menu

Spain Lawmakers To Vote On Controversial Catalan Amnesty Law

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Spanish lawmakers on Tuesday vote on a deeply divisive law that would give amnesty to Catalan separatists and has sparked trenchant opposition from the right

Passing the law was a condition laid down by the hardline Catalan separatist JxCat party in exchange for its crucial parliamentary support to enable Pedro Sanchez to begin a new term as prime minister in mid-November.

Passing the law was a condition laid down by the hardline Catalan separatist JxCat party in exchange for its crucial parliamentary support to enable Pedro Sanchez to begin a new term as prime minister in mid-November.

The controversial law will apply to those wanted by the justice system over the failed 2017 Catalan independence bid, first and foremost JxCat's exiled leader Carles Puigdemont.

He was head of the Catalunia region at that time but then fled to Belgium to avoid prosecution.

Lawmakers will gather from 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday to vote on the text, which needs the approval of a majority of 176 within the 350-seat chamber.

