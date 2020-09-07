Spain Leads World in Organ Donation for 28 Years in Row - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Spain has been the global leader in organ donation for 28 straight years, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"In 2019, Spain remains, for 28 years in a row, the world leader in [organ] donation - 49.

6 donors per one million population," the ministry said, adding that Spain accounts for 20 percent of all organ donations in the European Union and for six percent in the world.

In 2019, Spain's organ transplantation rate was 117.4 per one million population and was only behind that of the United States (123.4). At the same time, Spain carried out more organ transplants from deceased patients than the US.

The number of operations on organ transplants worldwide increased by six percent last year and reached 146,840. The operations on kidney transplants were the most common, followed by liver transplants.