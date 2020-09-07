UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Leads World In Organ Donation For 28 Years In Row - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Spain Leads World in Organ Donation for 28 Years in Row - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Spain has been the global leader in organ donation for 28 straight years, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"In 2019, Spain remains, for 28 years in a row, the world leader in [organ] donation - 49.

6 donors per one million population," the ministry said, adding that Spain accounts for 20 percent of all organ donations in the European Union and for six percent in the world.

In 2019, Spain's organ transplantation rate was 117.4 per one million population and was only behind that of the United States (123.4). At the same time, Spain carried out more organ transplants from deceased patients than the US.

The number of operations on organ transplants worldwide increased by six percent last year and reached 146,840. The operations on kidney transplants were the most common, followed by liver transplants.

Related Topics

World European Union Same Spain United States 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

7 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

30 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

32 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

32 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

32 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.