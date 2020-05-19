Spain Lifts Ban on Air, Sea Travel From Italy

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced that it was lifting a ban on air and sea travel from Italy as the epidemiological situation in both countries continues to improve

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020)

Travelers from the southern European neighbor will, however, be required to undergo two weeks of self-isolation.

Both countries have seen significant declines in new daily coronavirus infection and fatality rates, with less than 500 new cases reported on Monday in Italy and Spain.

Spain began lifting restriction measures earlier this month, while Italy has allowed cafes and restaurants to reopen this week.