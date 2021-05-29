UrduPoint.com
Spain Lifts Ban On Entry Of Cruise Ships To National Ports As COVID-19 Situation Improves

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:48 PM

Spanish authorities have allowed cruise ships to enter the country's ports amid the decline in coronavirus cases and satisfactory vaccination pace, according to the official bulletin published on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Spanish authorities have allowed cruise ships to enter the country's ports amid the decline in coronavirus cases and satisfactory vaccination pace, according to the official bulletin published on Saturday.

The ban on the entry of cruise liners has been in effect since in June 2020. The new rules for ships, including health measures set up by the Transport Ministry, will come into force on June 7 of this year.

"The positive dynamics in the last few weeks of the pandemic in Europe, where the majority of passengers of international cruise liners coming to the ports of Spain, as well as the increase in vaccination coverage against SARS-CoV-2 and the reduction in the level of risk in autonomous communities which have ports that can accept this type of ships, allow the resumption of activities of cruise ships making international routes," the decree says.

Spain previously allowed the entry for visitors, inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization, saying they would be able to enter the country beginning on June 7.

