Spain Likely to Stay in Lockdown for Another Month - Prime Minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that the country would likely stay in lockdown until May 10, as he sought the parliament's approval for a second extension

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that the country would likely stay in lockdown until May 10, as he sought the parliament's approval for a second extension.

"I am confident that in 15 days, I will ask you to extend the regime of high alert by another 15 days," he said, adding that the opposition would likely decline a request for a 30-day extension now.

Spain, the world's second worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus infections and mortality, went into lockdown on March 14. On March 26, it was extended until April 12. Sanchez is now asking the parliament to extend the limits on public life until April 25.

Only a few dozen lawmakers are attending the session in the 350-seat parliament, while the rest are watching it online. The government has banned people from leaving home for reasons other than shopping for food or seeking urgent medical help.