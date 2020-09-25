UrduPoint.com
Spain Locks Down One Million As Europe Battles Regional Surge

Fri 25th September 2020

Spanish officials expanded a lockdown in and around Madrid on Friday to cover one million people, as European nations faced up to a sustained spike in virus cases

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Spanish officials expanded a lockdown in and around Madrid on Friday to cover one million people, as European nations faced up to a sustained spike in virus cases.

Madrid's health authority said new rules largely banning tens of thousands from leaving their districts -- in addition to the 850,000 already living under similar restrictions -- would be enforced from Monday.

New spikes are springing up across the continent, with Poland and France the latest to register record figures -- France's daily cases soared past 16,000 for the first time in a stark indicator of the virus's resurgence.

Governments are fighting back with tougher restrictions.

Russia's capital has ordered vulnerable residents to stay at home and France has forced restaurants, bars and other venues in major cities to shorten their hours or close entirely in a move that has sparked widespread frustration.

"I am angry because there was no consultation," said Michele Rubirola, mayor of the southern city of Marseille, which is bearing the brunt of the new outbreak and the new restrictions.

"Why turn the screws when our numbers have been improving for a few days now?" she asked.

The story of surges and countermeasures was not limited to Europe -- Israel once again ratcheting up its lockdown on Friday by stopping people from taking flights out of the country.

Worldwide deaths are nearing one million and more than 31 million cases have been detected since the coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

