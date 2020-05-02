UrduPoint.com
Spain Makes Masks Mandatory On Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:28 PM

Spain makes masks mandatory on public transport

Spain will make masks mandatory on public transport from Monday to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infections as it starts lifting strict lockdown measures, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday

The Madrid government, which had until now "highly recommended" the use of masks, will distribute six million across the country from Monday and supply another seven million to local authorities.

The Madrid government, which had until now "highly recommended" the use of masks, will distribute six million across the country from Monday and supply another seven million to local authorities.

