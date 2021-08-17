UrduPoint.com

Spain Marks 4th Anniversary Of Deadly Catalonia Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Spain marks 4th anniversary of deadly Catalonia attacks

Barcelona staged a low-key ceremony on Tuesday in memory of the 16 people who died during attacks in the Spanish city and a nearby resort four years ago

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Barcelona staged a low-key ceremony on Tuesday in memory of the 16 people who died during attacks in the Spanish city and a nearby resort four years ago.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distance because of the pandemic, dozens of people observed a minute's silence on the tree-lined Las Ramblas boulevard where on August 17, 2017 a van mowed down pedestrians leaving behind a trail of bodies.

Relatives of the victims laid white carnations in front of a memorial plaque which marks the spot where the van came to a stop.

Among those in attendance was the president of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, and Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

"Four years after the death of my son, it's still hard. I think every year it gets harder," Javier Martinez, father of three year old who died in the attack, told reporters.

The attacks, which also injured 140 people, were carried out by a cell made up mostly of young people of Moroccan descent who grew up in Catalonia. They were claimed by the Islamic State group.

A 22-year-old drove the van down Las Ramblas at high speed before fleeing in a car he stole after killing the driver. He was shot dead by police four days later.

Several hours after the attack, five of his accomplices drove into more pedestrians and stabbed a woman who later died of her injuries in Cambrils, a seaside resort 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the south. All five were shot dead by police.

A Spanish court in May found three men guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the attacks and sentenced them to between eight and 53 years in jail.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Jail Driver Car Died Young Barcelona Van May August Women 2017 All Government Court

Recent Stories

UK regulator approves Moderna jab for children age ..

UK regulator approves Moderna jab for children aged 12-17

3 minutes ago
 Wolfsburg appeal after being thrown out of German ..

Wolfsburg appeal after being thrown out of German Cup over subs mix up

3 minutes ago
 Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 ..

Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 million euros

3 minutes ago
 PBM, UAE provide artificial limbs to 61 paralysed ..

PBM, UAE provide artificial limbs to 61 paralysed persons

12 minutes ago
 Eight member Afghan delegation meets COAS

Eight member Afghan delegation meets COAS

12 minutes ago
 Islamic calligraphy exhibition concludes at PAC

Islamic calligraphy exhibition concludes at PAC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.