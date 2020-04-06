UrduPoint.com
Spain Marks COVID-19 Slowdown With 4,300 New Cases In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

The spread of the coronavirus in Spain has slowed down, with 4,300 new cases registered in 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus in Spain has slowed down, with 4,300 new cases registered in 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.

The country registered 637 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the death tally to 13,055. It does, however, demonstrate a decrease compared to previous daily reports.

The country still counts over 81,000 active cases of the coronavirus infection.

