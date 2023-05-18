Spain May Create Crisis Committee on Gender Violence - Official

Spain may create a new emergency committee on gender-based violence due to a surge in number of women allegedly killed by their partners or ex-partners in the country, Spanish government's representative against gender violence, Victoria Rosell, said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Spain may create a new emergency committee on gender-based violence due to a surge in number of women allegedly killed by their partners or ex-partners in the country, Spanish government's representative against gender violence, Victoria Rosell, said on Thursday.

The number of women murdered due to gender-based violence in Spain reached 18 since the start of 2023 and 1,202 since 2003, according to the data released by the government. From March 23 to date, 8 such murders have been confirmed.

"We remain very vigilant in case this May we need to convene a new crisis committee," Rosell said in a statement.

She added that this measure was approved in July 2022 and can be put in practice if five or more gender-based murders are committed within one month. The committee will analyze the murder cases in collaboration with the Spanish autonomous communities and "reflect on capacities for improvement in the institutional response," she said.